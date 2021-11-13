COVID Vaccine Mandates for Businesses with More Than 100 Employees are Blocked by an Appeals Court.

On Friday, the United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Utah, blocking President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

The mandate’s execution has been halted until further judicial scrutiny, according to the court. It also indicated that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would not “implement or enforce the rule” until a final decision was reached.

South Carolina, Mississippi, and Texas joined Utah in the lawsuit.

In a court filing, Judge Kurt Engelhardt said, “The mandate threatens to substantially burden the liberty interests of unwilling individual beneficiaries forced to choose between their job(s) and their jab(s).”

“The court’s recognition that the OSHA regulation exceeds its power with this obligation gives us hope. This is a victory for Utah residents “In a statement, Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox remarked.

Businesses who have imposed their own vaccine obligations, however, are unaffected by this verdict.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.