COVID vaccine mandates, according to Jordan Peterson, resemble totalitarian states.

Controversial COVID-19 vaccine regulations, according to Canadian author and psychologist Jordan Peterson, are akin to “a totalitarian state.” During an appearance on the right talk show The Rubin Report on Wednesday, the self-described “professor against political correctness” argued the COVID-19 policy was “motivated by people who are more afraid than they should be.”

Peterson, who stated that the mandates were an example of “herd” mentality, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August 2020 in Serbia while undergoing treatment for prescription drug addiction and has since been vaccinated against the virus.

“Probably the most surprising thing to me was how quickly we stampeded to imitate a totalitarian regime in the immediate aftermath of COVID’s release,” Peters added. “You know, if you think about it, no one could have predicted how dangerous the virus would be. As a result, it was an unknown danger.” “A herd will stampede because the most neurotic member of the group will leap first, followed by the remainder of the herd,” he explained. “And in the early days of the epidemic, that’s exactly what we did. The Chinese were the first to act. They are now, sadly, a totalitarian dictatorship. And we were all following.” The “breach of our rights” caused by COVID-19 public health regulations, Peterson continued, was especially “grating” in Canada. Mandates requiring vaccination as a condition of travel, according to Peterson, are “extraordinarily inconvenient.” “My father has never been vaccinated. He decided against it, partly because he was told he had to. He also has his own set of motives “According to Peterson. “Then to discover there’s nothing behind it but the most instrumental and cowardly random polling is tremendously depressing, aggravating, and angering.” “Canadians who have not yet been vaccinated are unable to leave the country. What the hell is going on here? “He went on to say more. “I was immunized. And people chastised me for it. ‘All right, I’ll get the darn vaccine,’ I reasoned. Guys, here’s the deal: I’ll get the vaccine, and you just f*** off!” Peterson bemoaned the fact that getting vaccinated “didn’t work” because he still needs to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving and returning to Canada. The psychologist, that is. This is a condensed version of the information.