COVID Vaccine ‘Exemption Cards’ are distributed by Pastor Greg Fairrington.

People who do not want to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine can get exemption cards from a California pastor.

Pastor Greg Fairrington of Rocklin’s Destiny Christian Church is granting religious exemptions to those who attend Sunday services.

It comes after the pastor previously provided churchgoers exemption letters during a sermon.

On Monday evening, Fairrington explained his actions on Instagram, writing: “What a great weekend at Destiny. Almost 6,000 individuals showed up, all in search of one thing: hope.

“They’re going through a personal crisis,” he continued. People have lost their jobs, professions, and livelihoods, and we have been able to walk alongside them. We’re obviously assisting them with their religious exemption.”

Fairrington later stated that he will grant religious exemptions again this weekend, saying, “Next weekend we’ll be helping folks with the religious exemption again.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.