Covid vaccine could be given to vulnerable youngsters over the age of 12.

Nadim Zahawi, the Minister of Vaccines, has stated that some youngsters will be given the Covid vaccine ahead of the winter season.

Mr Zahawai said in an interview with BBC Breakfast that youngsters aged 12 to 17 who are sensitive to coronavirus due to underlying health issues, as well as those approaching their 18th birthday, would be eligible for vaccination.

A decision on whether or not those without any health concerns would be injected has yet to be made, although it is being “kept under review.”

“There is a lot of solid evidence from America on first doses for healthy children,” Mr Zahawai continued, “but there is clearly a gap for those same children having second doses.”

The vaccinations minister also stated that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will suggest that youngsters approaching the age of 18, as well as those who live with clinically susceptible persons, receive the vaccine.

“The JCVI looked at vulnerable children, and they will suggest that vulnerable children be protected,” Mr Zahawai added.

“Children living with vulnerable adults should be safeguarded as well, and of course, 17-year-olds approaching their 18th birthday should be protected.”

Around 3.30 p.m. today, the United Kingdom is expected to publish its vaccine distribution plan for children.