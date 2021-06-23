Covid vaccinations will be made mandatory for care home personnel, according to ministers.

The government has held a survey on the contentious proposal as a safeguard against Covid-19 infection among the most vulnerable.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) did not deny that ministers will approve the measure for social care staff in England, according to a story in the Guardian.

According to the newspaper, personnel working with adults would be given 16 weeks to be vaccinated or face losing their employment.

“Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic and have already saved thousands of lives — with millions of health and care workers vaccinated,” a DHSC spokeswoman stated.

“Our top priority is to protect people in care homes, so we launched the consultation to hear your thoughts on whether and how the government should move forward with a new requirement for adult care home providers who look after older people to only employ staff who have had a Covid-19 vaccination or who have an appropriate exemption.”

The department’s answer to the consultation will be released “in due course,” she said.

Mandatory vaccination has been criticized by a number of health-care organizations and labor unions.

Critics of the initiative have raised ethical concerns and cautioned that requiring people to be vaccinated could intensify opposition among those who are unwilling to do so.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission, the UK’s human rights watchdog, has determined that requiring care home personnel to be vaccinated is “appropriate.”

However, it did recommend that protections be incorporated to reduce the danger of discrimination, such as exemptions for employees who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.

The question of whether the policy should be extended to NHS employees is still being debated.