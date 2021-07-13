Covid vaccinations should not be mixed, according to the World Health Organization.

Covid-19 vaccinations of different types should not be mixed, according to the World Health Organization.

Thailand has opted to enable people to obtain both AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, while Canada announced last month that persons who had received an AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their second dosage.

The WHO, on the other hand, claims that there is no evidence that combining vaccinations is safe.

The video is currently loading.

Unavailable video To play, simply click or tap the play button.

Soon, the video will begin to play automatically.

8Cancel

Now is the time to play

During a press conference, the WHO’s chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, remarked, “It’s a little bit of a frightening trend here.”

“In terms of mix and match, we’re in a data-free, evidence-free zone.

“If citizens start determining when and who will take a second, third, and fourth dose, countries will devolve into chaos.”

Although research into the effects of mixing coronavirus vaccines is presently underway, the UK government’s policy is for people to receive two doses of the same vaccine.

According to a department of health Q and A website gov.uk, “it is current UK policy that you will receive the same type of vaccine for your first and second doses.”

“In the National Immunisation Management System, the NHS maintains a close eye on the sort of vaccine you received for the first time (NIMS).

“The NIMS notifies workers what vaccine to provide when people are called back for their second dosage.

“The NHS and PHE are closely monitoring stock levels to ensure that the appropriate vaccines are available for second doses locally.”