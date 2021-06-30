Covid vaccinations should be shared with the rest of the world at the same time as boosters are being rolled out in the UK.

Campaigners say that any plans to offer coronavirus vaccination boosters in the UK should consider sharing doses with other countries across the world.

While Britons may be offered a third vaccination in the autumn, millions of people in other areas of the world have yet to receive their first, according to the One Campaign, which also stated that “sharing doses with other nations now is the greatest approach to protect individuals at home.”

Officials have stated that a Covid-19 immunization booster program for 32 million people in the UK might begin as early as September.

The priority list for who should get a third jab if a booster program is needed is set out in new interim recommendations from specialists advising the government.

The plans were created to ensure that the NHS is ready for any potential booster campaigns as officials wait for more information on whether a third vaccine is needed to boost protection over the winter months.

It will coincide with the introduction of flu vaccines, which health authorities say will be critical this winter as they prepare for a potentially challenging influenza season.

Although a number of other nations are contemplating suggestions, the UK is the first in the world to issue interim guidance on a Covid-19 vaccination booster campaign.

Officials have highlighted that a third vaccine may not be required, but Government scientific advisers have stated that they are “taking no chances” and want to give the health service as much time as possible to plan.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will issue final advice before September.

Romilly Greenhill, the UK director of the One Campaign, which advocates for more equitable vaccine distribution around the world, said there had been a “moral and scientific failure” due to wealthy countries hoarding vaccine doses.

“We need to look wider — it’s necessary to safeguard individuals at home, but it has to happen at the same time as sharing doses with other countries,” she said.

“Millions of people around the world have not received theirs. (This is a brief piece.)