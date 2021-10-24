COVID Vaccination Has ‘Injured or Killed Millions of Americans,’ according to Roger Stone.

While speaking before a big gathering of anti-vaccine activists on Saturday, Roger Stone erroneously claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine has damaged or killed millions of Americans.

Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump, accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of lying about the origins of the COVID-19 virus while speaking at the “Truth About Cancer” conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

He also inquired about the arrival of “29 FBI agents” at Fauci’s home.

“When is he going to be arrested and charged with lying to Congress?” According to Stone. “He lied about the invention and development of a virus for which the vaccine has clearly maimed or killed millions of Americans.” Roger Stone alleges that the covid vaccine has killed or damaged millions of Americans while speaking at a health conference in Nashville today dubbed ‘Truth About Cancer.’ pic.twitter.com/zBdn7XyLal October 23, 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) It is unknown how many people have died as a result of the immunization. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, instances of people dying after receiving vaccines are uncommon.

More than 408 million doses were provided in the United States between December 14, 2020, and October 18, 2021. During the same time period, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System received 8,878 reports of vaccine-related deaths.

According to the CDC, the number of vaccine-related deaths is likely to be significantly lower because not all deaths reported to VAERS are connected to the vaccine. Blood clots have also been reported in rare cases as a result of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

According to the CDC’s website, “reports of adverse events to VAERS following immunization, including deaths, do not always prove that a vaccine caused a health condition.”

Meanwhile, according to research from The New York Times, COVID-19 has killed at least 736,000 people in the United States. Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine should get it as soon as possible, according to the CDC.

Stone previously worked as a Trump adviser.

He is linked to far-right extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, according to reports. He was found guilty of witness tampering, impeding a congressional investigation, and lying to the US government in relation to Russian election meddling in 2016. This is a condensed version of the information.