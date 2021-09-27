Covid tests have increased by more than 10% in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent figures from Public Health England, there were 5,421 positive tests in the seven days ending September 22 – an increase of 535 instances over the previous seven days.

In the Liverpool City Region, this means that the percentage change week on week increased by 11%.

Liverpool was up 3%, Wirral was up 18%, Halton was up 9%, St Helens was up 12%, and Sefton was up 27% in the City Region.

The only location of the City Region to see a decrease in positive tests was Knowsley, which saw a 1% decrease in the percentage change week over week.

Warrington also had a decrease in the percentage change from week to week. While onfections increased in West Lancashire and Cheshire West and Chester, respectively.

The number of positive tests in England increased in the week ending September 22. England reported 176,579 coronavirus cases, up 29,595 instances from the previous week.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 22, there were 1,584 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 39 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 3%.

The infection rate was 316.5 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 466 positive tests, which is 38 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 9% in the week ending September 22. Infection rates are currently at 359.1 occurrences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 22, there were 532 cases, which is five fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 349.0 cases per 100,000 individuals, with a 1% drop in cases week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 22, there were 979 positive tests, which is 148 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 18% from week to week. 301.8 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 22, there were 737 positive tests, which is 76 more than the previous week.

