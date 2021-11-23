Covid testing for all travelers ‘might be phased out in January,’ according to a report.

According to Aviation Minister Robert Courts, who spoke at the Airlines 2021 conference in Westminster, the restrictions for international travelers will be reconsidered in January with the goal of boosting vacations.

Despite the fact that laws were eased last month, fully vaccinated travelers are no longer needed to self-isolate, but they must still pay for a test when entering the UK.

“We all want to minimize not just testing but all the restrictive measures,” the minister said, adding that he wants the aviation sector to “bounce back” from the coronavirus outbreak.

In the United Kingdom, a new Covid strain that is less prone to induce symptoms is on the rise.

He continued, ” “In January, we’ll go over the policy again. We’ll investigate what we can do at that point.” Willie Walsh, the former CEO of IAG, the parent company of British Airways, agreed that the restrictive policies should be modified.

“I believe we’ve had far too many restrictive policies in place in the UK for far too long, and this has undoubtedly hampered the recovery,” he said.

Mr. Walsh called on the Department of Transportation to be “more vocal in defending the aviation industry,” adding, “It has a job to do to ensure that other parts of Government understand the critical contribution that aviation makes, which I believe has been taken for granted in the UK for far too long.”

People who have not been properly vaccinated must take a test three days before arriving in the United Kingdom.

They must additionally quarantine for 10 days at home or where they are staying, as well as pay for two post-arrival PCR tests.