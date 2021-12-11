Covid testers are desperately needed for secondary schools in Liverpool.

Staff are needed to assist with Covid testing in south Liverpool secondary schools.

Candidates must be available when the new semester begins in January 2022.

The Covid testing team will begin working part-time in the south Liverpool area on an ad hoc temporary basis on January 5. (Toxteth, Aigburth, Woolton, Childwall, Gateacre, Speke).

Why was a military plane and security convoy sighted at Liverpool John Lennon Airport today? To be a covid tester, you’ll need at least a C in math and English, as well as the ability to complete online training.

The Covid Tester’s job include swabbing secondary school kids for Covid-19 testing, and comprehensive training will be provided. The daily wage ranges from £65 to £70.

Tradewind, a teaching recruitment business, said it was looking for “passionate and sympathetic individuals” who could work Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

Candidates must also be quick learners who can follow instructions and adhere to stringent norms and policies.

Experience working with teenagers is encouraged, but not required. Because testers must be ready to start by January 5, only workers with an upgraded DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) certificate on the update service or who are willing to process a new one will be considered.

If you live in the Liverpool region, the schools have onsite parking and are accessible to reach by public transportation.

Teaching assistants, nursery nurses, youth workers, or anybody else with experience dealing with children and teenagers would be ideal candidates, though this is not required.

Please go here for more information and to apply.