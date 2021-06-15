Covid test kits, starting at £43, will give you the go-ahead for your summer vacation.

It’s green to travel to certain European vacation locations.

As many of us prepare for our summer vacations, remembering to bring our sunglasses has become as important as remembering to test Covid-19.

Randox, the UK’s largest Covid-19 PCR testing service, has a quick and easy way to allow you to travel with confidence for those of us who dream of soaking up some sun.

Randox, in collaboration with most major airlines, is offering inexpensive Covid-19 travel testing (PCR testing start at £43) that allow you to test yourself at home.

Randox provides a free drop box service for the return of your home sample collection kit, with over 100 drop off stations operating around the UK, seven days a week, to ensure next day results up to 11.59pm. (If an other courier is employed, delivery times may not be guaranteed.)

Those who want to have their swab sample taken by a qualified expert can visit one of the Randox Travel Centres, which include Randox Health Clinics on Tithebarn Street in Liverpool and Finsbury Circus in London. Although clinics cannot be used for day two or day eight testing, some of these testing places offer findings within three hours.

Randox offers a Test-to-Return service for travellers to the Algarve, allowing you to submit your test samples to partner sites around the region, using the largest Covid-19 testing laboratory in the UK and Ireland and a Gold grade PCR methodology.

The PCR test is a nucleic acid test that can tell you if you have Covid-19. It has a 99 percent accuracy rate. Customers must carefully follow all guidelines in order to acquire the best results from home testing kits.

“Randox is now able to process 500,000 tests per day for international travel – more than any other laboratory in Europe – and our laboratories have processed over 13 million tests to date,” said Paul Turnbull, Randox global sales manager.

“By providing testing services that allow individuals to live their lives as normally as possible, we are working hard to support the international fight against the pandemic.”

