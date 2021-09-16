COVID takes the lives of an 8-year-old girl and her unvaccinated parents.

COVID murdered her unvaccinated parents, leaving an eight-year-old girl without the two most significant persons in her life. Friends suspect they were exposed to the virus while at a fair.

Tom Burko, 38, his wife Josie Burko, 39, and her former relationship’s daughter Lillie all contracted the disease shortly after attending the Grant County Fair in Washington on August 18.

Lillie and Tom’s vaccinated mother, who was also present at the occasion and developed a breakthrough infection, recovered.

Josie Burko, on the other hand, was not so fortunate, and she died on August 28 at their house in Moses Lake, Washington. Tom Burko was brought to the hospital the following morning and died 11 days later from the sickness.

Jennifer Desantis, a longstanding acquaintance of the couple from Forest Grove, Washington County, stated, “It happened so suddenly.” “We had no idea they went to the fair.”

“When Lillie’s mother died, it was heartbreaking, but she kept thinking, ‘I have my dad, when is he coming home?’” Desantis informed Oregon Live about the situation.

“Everything fell on her when she found out he died,” she continued. Lillie will reside with her maternal aunt in San Diego, California.

It’s impossible to tell for sure whether the family caught the disease at the five-day fair, which drew 72,000 visitors and few of them wore masks, but county health officials indicated several dozen COVID cases were linked to the event.

Washington County Public Health has been approached for comment by this website.

Desantis described the pair as “100 percent pro-vaccination,” though Josie Burko was hesitant to get the vaccine because of her health issues, which included severe diabetes, a heart murmur, and chronic bronchitis.

Josie Burko had quit working as a caregiver at local nursing homes because she was unvaccinated. She wanted to wait until she was well enough to receive a vaccine that had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On August 23, the FDA gave the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine its final approval.

Another friend, Lynn Schuler, said the couple “were afraid” to get the jab, because “they were worried it would agitate or make their conditions worse.”

