Covid Surge: Orange County, Florida, which is home to Disney, declares a state of emergency.

After experiencing the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections since the pandemic, Orange County, Florida, has been declared a state of emergency. If the number of cases continues to rise, authorities say a mask mandate may be issued in the coming weeks.

Disney World and other major theme parks are located in the 1.3 million-strong Florida county.

The mayor, Jerry L. Demings, issued an executive order declaring the emergency on Wednesday. He also advised homeowners and amusement park guests to wear masks indoors, regardless of whether they were vaccinated or not, according to Business Insider. Demings’ directive came after 1,371 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a new high.

According to the order, Orange County’s 14-day positive test rate has risen to above 15%, up from less than 4.3 percent at the end of June.

During a press conference earlier this week, Demings noted that “a thousand a day is unprecedented,” and that the county is “already in crisis mode.” He asked locals to work with the local authorities to stop the virus from spreading.

Demings also expressed concern about the poor pace of immunization drives in the county, according to CNN. According to the mayor, at least one shot has been given to 61.59 percent of citizens aged 12 and up.

The Democrat and Chronicle newspaper reported that 52.64 percent of Orange County residents have been completely vaccinated. The vaccination rate in the United States is 49.4 percent.

Demings asked businesses to issue mandates on coronavirus immunizations for employees as part of the effort to possibly limit new infections across the county. The West Orange Times & Observer stated that Orange County has mandated that all local government employees be immunized by the end of next month.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about loosening regulations in the county’s theme parks, including Universal Studios Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World.

The use of face masks for vaccinated guests, as well as temperature checks, were among the restrictions that the two theme parks recently dropped. On its website, Disney advises travelers to “maintain a safe space between travel parties,” but it does not require guests to follow this advice.

The Orlando Sentinel said that, following Demings' request for businesses to impose vaccinations, Disney World announced late Wednesday that customers will be required to wear masks in indoor settings throughout the park. Children under the age of two.