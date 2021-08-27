COVID Surge Could Cause 68 Florida Hospitals to Run Out of Oxygen in Two Days.

As the state continues to deal with this summer’s deadly COVID-19 outbreak, many of Florida hospitals may run out of oxygen supplies.

According to a report conducted by the Florida Hospital Association on Wednesday, 68 hospitals in the state have oxygen supply that are less than 48 hours, with nearly half having supplies that are less than 36 hours. The expansion of the Delta variety has caused an increase in oxygen consumption. According to the Florida Hospital Association, there were 16,550 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Florida as of Thursday.

“This isn’t the same as running out of masks, is it? “This is life-saving,” the group’s president, Mary Mayhew, told WFME. “Right now, we’re concentrating on how to prevent that from happening. As a result, hospitals have expressed these issues with the state, the division of emergency management, the governor’s office, and with the federal government.”

Mayhew went on to say that some hospitals were “making frantic calls” about oxygen delivery that were up to 12 hours late. Since July 1, 29 Florida hospitals have reportedly seen oxygen supplies fall below 12 hours.

COVID-driven increases in oxygen consumption in hospitals have had a knock-on effect on water supplies in some of the state’s most populous areas. Due to recent difficulty in getting supplies of liquid oxygen, which is used to clean public water, water companies in Orlando and Tampa Bay have asked residents to reduce their water usage.

According to WFTV, due to oxygen limitations, Orlando utilities only had enough oxygen to safely treat a two-week supply of water as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Water informed customers that the shortage has caused them to change how they handle water, and that they can expect a change in flavor as a result of the increased usage of bleach.

While new cases of the virus spread and existing patients demand more oxygen supplementation, oxygen shortages are likely to persist in Florida. This week, Florida had an average of 227 COVID-19 deaths each day, a new high for the state and by far the worst daily mortality rate in the US. In central Florida, ten prominent hospitals have been forced to close. This is a condensed version of the information.