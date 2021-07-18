Covid sufferers explain why they haven’t been vaccinated.

Unvaccinated Covid patients at a hospital in England have failed to receive the vaccine, according to a leading doctor.

During the epidemic, Dr. Richard Cree worked in the ICU at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough and kept a blog about his experience.

In his most recent blog, he stated that two more people had died at the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid, despite the fact that the number of patients admitted has rapidly increased.

According to Teeside Live, he also revealed that many of the present patients had not been vaccinated at all or had only had one of the two vaccines.

He explained in his There Are No More Surgeons blog that there are now four units dedicated just to the treatment of covid patients, with a second coronavirus ICU opening on Friday.

“Fortunately, we have significantly fewer non-COVID ICU patients than we did a few weeks ago, so we are able to handle without having to reopen a ‘surge’ ICU,” he stated.

“A comparable situation can be found in other Northern Region hospitals, however we appear to have much more patients than other ICUs,” says the doctor.

“I spent the day with the Critical Care Outreach nurses, Jane and Andrea, reviewing the sickest of the ward patients,” he said.

“The patients we examined required high-flow oxygen or CPAP therapy. There are ten of them, six of which require CPAP.

“They’re a bit of a mishmash in a lot of ways. Some are in their twenties and thirties and have never been vaccinated. Others are elderly and have become ill despite having received both vaccine doses.

“They frequently have underlying health issues that explain vaccine failure, but these aren’t always as significant as you may expect.

“The middle-aged patients, a considerable percentage of whom have not been vaccinated or have only had one dose of a vaccine, represent the link between these two categories.

“Fears of adverse effects (most notably a concern of blood clots), being too busy or ‘not getting around to it,’ being unable to arrange a vaccine appointment, or, more rarely, as” are among the reasons for not being vaccinated.

