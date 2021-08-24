COVID Strikes Kids and Teens Harder Than Any Other Florida Demographic.

According to the most recent data from the state’s health department, children and teenagers now have greater coronavirus positivity rates than any other category in Florida.

As the virus’s highly contagious Delta version spreads across the United States, data from Florida shows that one out of every four new infections is caused by someone aged 19 or younger.

According to the most recent weekly data, children aged 12 and younger currently have a test positivity rate of 23%. The rate of positive among youths aged 12 to 19 is about 25%. Across the last week, there have been a total of 37,641 new cases in both age groups.

Adults aged 20 to 29, on the other hand, had the highest optimism rate in Florida, at 21 percent, while adults 65 and older had the lowest positivity rating, at just 14 percent.

The data, which was collected from August 13 to 19, comes after Florida was recently named the state with the highest rate of pediatric hospitalizations in the country, with more than 50 new cases every day. When it comes to coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, Florida is one of the worst-affected states.

According to the US Department of Human and Health Services, 17,253 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Florida last week, up from over 1,300 the week before. One out of every five COVID-19 patients in the country is now hospitalized in the state.

According to WFTV, nine Central Florida hospitals reported having full intensive care units on Monday, with at least two of them overflowing. According to the Florida Hospital Association, 75 percent of the state’s hospitals will suffer a “serious staffing shortfall” this week.

Despite the rise in instances and hospitalizations, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has outlawed the use of masks and vaccination mandates, as well as additional lockdowns, throughout the state. On July 30, he also signed an executive order barring school administrators from imposing mask requirements.

However, as of Monday morning, at least seven Florida school districts with a total enrollment of over 1 million pupils had ignored DeSantis’ directive. A three-day hearing is currently underway in a state court to review a complaint filed by Florida parents opposing DeSantis’ decision. On Monday, the hearing began.

