COVID Rules are being slammed by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who claims that “not a single school has closed” due to cancer.

On Saturday, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted against coronavirus safety measures, drawing criticism for comparing the contagious disease’s growth to cancer.

The Georgia Republican stated on Twitter that the United States has never “shut down,” and that schools have never been closed due to cancer-related deaths.

“Every year, more than 600,000 people in the United States die of cancer. The country has never had a power outage. There hasn’t been a single school closure. And every year, more than 600,000 people of all ages and races will succumb to cancer “Greene got things started.

“Since the #COVID19 tracking began, more than 780,000 people have died in the United States in 22 months, but more than 1 million have died of cancer. Despite government-mandated broad immunizations, mass public masking, and trillions spent, more people died from covid in 2021 than in 2020 “she said.

— @mtgreenee (Marjorie Taylor Greene) 4 December 2021 Greene went on to say that masks and vaccines are “not stopping COVID, that’s just government control,” and that treatments like Ivermectin, a parasite antibiotic that hasn’t been approved as a safe treatment for COVID-19, are saving lives instead. Large doses of Ivermectin, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), can be extremely hazardous and even fatal.

“To help people and preserve lives, our response to #COVID19 should focus on eliminating obesity, promoting proven covid treatments, and putting an end to the politically-driven public hysteria. Allow people to choose between natural immunity and immunizations without prejudice “she penned

A number of Twitter users subsequently reacted to the Georgia congresswoman’s comments, slamming her for implying that cancer is contagious in the same way as COVID-19 is.

“Does it occur to you that cancer isn’t a highly contagious disease and so can’t be compared to Covid-19 in the same way? Please help to stop covid by supporting immunizations “According to one user.