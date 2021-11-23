COVID Relief Funds are used to provide $10,000 in cash to each of Medical College’s students.

According to the Associated Press, a medical institution in Nashville, Tennessee, informed students on Monday that they would be receiving a $10,000 early Thanksgiving gift from COVID relief funds.

President James Hildreth of Meharry Medical College issued a video to the school’s 956 students on Monday emphasizing that the money is theirs with no strings attached.

“Meharrians, I want to express my gratitude to all of you who work tirelessly to carry out the Meharry purpose every day. I am grateful to people who contribute financially to the College “Hildreth said in the video. “But ultimately, I’m grateful for you, the students, and the health-care future that has been entrusted to you. That future appears to be promising. As a result, classmates, I’m excited to share a very special announcement with you today.” Students will begin receiving money via direct deposit on Wednesday, or they can collect up checks at school.

In the video, Hildreth says, “We believed that there was no better way to begin dispersing these funds than by donating to our children who will soon give so much to our world.”

Meharry Medical College, a historically Black medical school, and its students were instrumental in Nashville’s reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak. By operating the city’s COVID testing centers, they’ve been front-line workers since the outset. COVID vaccines are now distributed throughout the city by the medical school. According to WPLN, the school was also engaged to assist neighbouring Metro Schools on pandemic precautions.

Despite the fact that the money can be used in any way, Hildreth recommended pupils to be “good stewards” of it. “I realize Black Friday shopping is appealing, but you’d be better off putting the money toward your education and training.” Benson, a student Joseph and his classmates were pleased, he told Axios. “We were all ecstatic,” Joseph recalls. “It was pure elation,” says the narrator. The donation to students comes just a few months after the college received a $34 million grant to help medical students pay off student loan debt and expand the number of Black physicians worldwide, according to news channel 5.

Meharry is approximately 150 years old and is one of the country’s largest educators of Black medical students. This is a condensed version of the information.