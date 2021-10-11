Covid rates are substantially higher in two districts of south Liverpool than in the rest of the city.

According to city council data released at the end of last week, the infection rate in Liverpool as a whole was 270.9 per 100,000 individuals in the week leading up to October 5.

The 1349 instances reported during those seven days were down 113 from the previous week, which is a positive indicator.

However, there are a number of regions where infection levels are much greater.

With 454.5 cases per 100,000 people, Childwall now has the city’s highest coronavirus rate.

Cressington, which is close by, has the second highest rate, with 441.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The third highest rate is at St Michael’s, which is also in south Liverpool.

Princes Park, which is adjacent to St Michael’s, has the lowest infection rate, whereas wards in and around the city centre have lower rates than the national average.

“Data extracted spanning testing up to 5 October 2021 show that the overall number of confirmed cases for the last 7 days is 1349, down 113 cases from the previous week,” according to the study.

“The most recent COVID-19 weekly rate in Liverpool is 270.9 per 100,000 people, and the most recent positivity testing rate is 6.5 percent.”

It comes as health experts continue to strongly advise anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so, with Liverpool’s vaccination rate below the national average.

Many doctors and health professionals have warned of the challenges they will face this winter as they fight Covid while also coping with an expected spike in flu cases.

Everyone who is eligible for the flu vaccine is encouraged to get one.

The vaccine is now being rolled out to youngsters in Liverpool’s schools, who will be vaccinated provided their parents give their approval.