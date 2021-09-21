Covid problems claim the life of a man who filmed Rodney King being beaten by white cops.

The plumber from Los Angeles who captured the shaky video of four white cops assaulting black motorist Rodney King in 1991 has died of Covid-19 problems.

According to his friend and former colleague Robert Wollenweber, George Holliday, 61, died on Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital where he had been for more than a month.

Mr Holliday had not been vaccinated and had been on a ventilator in recent days, according to his buddy.

Mr. Holliday was woken by a ruckus outside his San Fernando Valley house on March 3, 1991.

He rushed outside to record it with his new video camera and captured cops from the Los Angeles Police Department beating, kicking, and stun guning Mr King even after he was on the ground.

After the four officers were acquitted in the beating, the city erupted in widespread rioting a year later. Hundreds of businesses were looted and destroyed, entire blocks of homes and shops were set ablaze, and over 60 people were killed in gunshots or other acts of violence.

Mr King survived his trauma but died in a swimming pool at his house in 2012. In a statement acquired by the Daily News, his daughter, Lora Dene King, extended her sympathy to Mr Holliday’s family.

The statement read, “The King family will be forever thankful to George Holliday, who had the bravery and conviction to hold the LAPD accountable in the horrible beating of my father Rodney.”

TMZ.com was the first to reveal Mr. Holliday’s death.