COVID Positivity Rates Increase in Two Iowa Counties With Low Vaccination Rates.

As COVID cases resurface in numerous regions of the country, Iowa’s Department of Health released data Monday showing a new spike in cases over the past week, with the largest increases in counties where less than half of the population has been properly vaccinated.

According to the Associated Press, the department confirmed 12,254 cases in the state over the last week, up from 9,706 reported last Friday and 8,221 reported last Wednesday.

Harrison and Fremont, two counties in the state with less than half of their eligible populations vaccinated, had positive rates of more than 30%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa had a 16 percent positivity rate last week, which was sixth highest in the country, trailing only Nebraska’s 19 percent rate, Michigan’s 19 percent rate, and New Mexico’s 19 percent rate, as well as 17 percent rates in Indiana and South Dakota.

The rise in instances comes as a recent poll found that more than a third of Americans surveyed consider the pandemic to be a “significant source of stress” that has harmed their mental health and capacity to sustain sexual and personal connections.

During the epidemic, Generation Z Americans (ages 13 to 24) reported the highest levels of stress.

The country’s death toll has also spurred recent public statements from former President Donald Trump, who said that his 2020 opponent, Vice President Joe Biden, should resign because of Biden’s earlier comments.

Last year, Biden stated that anyone accountable for the number of deaths that happened during Trump’s watch, which was estimated to be between 220,000 and 424,000 at the time of Biden’s inauguration.

The CDC estimates that over 400,000 people will die under Biden’s presidency in 2021, surpassing the number of deaths under Trump’s presidency in the coming weeks or months if deaths continue at their current pace.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

A total of 721 persons were admitted to hospitals as a result of the illness. There were 162 people in intensive care, up from 156 on Friday.

Over the last week, testing in Iowa has identified more than 1,300 cases every day on average.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask in public indoor spaces since all Iowa counties have a high incidence of transmission. This is a condensed version of the information.