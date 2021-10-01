COVID Positive Test for Brett Kavanaugh.

Following a test on Thursday, Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19, ahead of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s official investiture on Friday.

The court said in a statement on Friday morning that the 56-year-old Kavanaugh had been informed on Thursday evening that he had tested positive for the virus.

He’s been fully vaccinated since January and is showing no signs of illness.

“On Thursday, as per the Court’s usual testing standards, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine COVID test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday,” the Supreme Court said in a statement. Justice Kavanaugh was advised on Thursday evening that he had tested positive for Covid-19.”

“He hasn’t had any symptoms since January and has been properly immunized. All of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to the conference, per existing Court testing norms, and all of them, including Justice Kavanaugh, tested negative. On Thursday, Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters were also properly vaccinated and tested negative. Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning as a precaution,” the statement said.

