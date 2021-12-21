COVID-positive man hurls his own feces at his stepfather and wrecks his Audi TT.

After hurling his body waste at his stepfather and assaulting his sports automobile, a former British service member in Wales who tested positive for COVID-19 was sentenced to prison.

Following an encounter outside their home in Quarr Road on Sept. 2, James Anthony Paukovits, 28, hurled a “handful” of his feces at his unknown stepfather’s head, according to Wales Online.

According to prosecutor Tom Scapens, the former Royal Air Force serviceman also tried to provoke his stepparent into a fight.

Paukovits walked out into the street, punched his stepfather’s Audi TT sports vehicle in the wing mirror, and drove away.

During the event, he also smeared feces on the property’s kitchen window, it was later learned.

Paukovits was apprehended and questioned on the day of the attack. He admitted to his crimes and called his victim a “snake,” but he said he couldn’t recall everything since he had been smoking marijuana at the time.

Before the incident, Paukovits lived with his mother and stepfather in the family’s Pontardawe home, but due to a breakdown in relationships, he was forced to live in a garden shed because he was no longer welcome inside.

The court was told that Paukovits’ stepfather was anxious about any possible health consequences from the Sept. 2 incident because his son had tested positive for COVID-19.

Paukovits was released on bail on the condition that he reside with his other father in Clydach and not visit his mother in Pontardawe – a stipulation he allegedly disobeyed on several occasions.

On one such occasion, on Dec. 10, Paukovits defied his bail order by returning to his mother’s residence with a huge wrench.

He placed the video cameras outside the property and repeatedly struck his stepfather’s previously damaged Audi TT’s windscreen, roof, and doors “with a great amount of force.”

The car was damaged to the tune of almost £6,000 ($7,925) as a result of the attack.

Paukovits was apprehended for the second time, and he acknowledged to attacking the car. He allegedly wanted to emotionally damage his stepfather in retaliation for the emotional pain he had caused him.

He also revealed that his biological father had evicted him from his home in Clydach due to his cannabis use.

When he appeared in court for sentencing, Paukovits pled guilty to assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage.

When he appeared in court for sentencing, Paukovits pled guilty to assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage.

Judge Catherine Richards sentenced Paukovits to ten weeks in prison after giving him a one-third discount for his guilty pleas.