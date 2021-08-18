COVID patients in Kansas must wait ten hours to be flown to hospitals with open beds.

According to Motient, a company hired by the state to help with transfers, 19 patients in small rural Kansas hospitals are waiting an average of nearly 10 hours to be moved to hospitals with open beds.

“We just can’t get them out,” said Dennis Shelby, CEO of the 15-bed Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha.

According to Dr. Richard Watson, founder of Motient, patients are being sent as far as Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado, and Texas. Officials from Wilson Medical Center recently contacted 40 clinics in numerous states to see whether they could handle a COVID-19 patient.

They found an open bed more than a day later, 220 miles away, but due to a lack of space and resources, many rural hospitals are forced to muddle through.

“As a clinician in the emergency room, it’s the worst day you can have when you’re taking care of a patient and you’re utterly powerless to provide them with what you know they need,” Watson said.

Many overcrowded hospitals are sending seriously ill COVID-19 patients hundreds of kilometers away for treatment on planes, helicopters, and ambulances.

In many locations, the emergence of the Delta form of the virus, along with low vaccination rates, has pushed hospitals to their breaking point, resulting in a desperate scramble for patient beds.

With non-COVID treatments like cancer biopsies and hip replacements, many hospitals in urban regions were already running out of space and staff when the summer rush came. As a result, they only have a few available beds to offer patients from small rural hospitals without ICUs or medical facilities in virus hotspots.

“Imagine not having the support of your family nearby, and having that type of fear if someone becomes very ill,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth, a Springfield, Missouri-based hospital that treats patients from as far away as Alabama.

More than 75,000 coronavirus cases were reported in hospitals across the United States last week, a huge increase from just a few weeks ago but still far below the winter surge records. On the other side, Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Mississippi are all