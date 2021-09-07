COVID patients are overcrowding the hospital, causing a woman’s surgery to be postponed.

A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, claims that her surgery for a dangerous medical condition that makes it difficult to breathe has been delayed by a month or more because the hospital is overburdened with COVID-19 patients.

Betsy Phillips, a writer for Nashville Scene’s political blog “Pith in the Wind,” wrote on Tuesday that she had recently received a phone call informing her that her surgery, which was scheduled for this week, had been postponed due to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where her procedure was scheduled, being slammed by COVID patients.

Phillips wrote, “I am not having surgery this week.” “The hospital is overburdened with COVID patients, thus the operating rooms are being closed so that personnel may focus on COVID patients, who are primarily unvaccinated. Depending on COVID, my surgery will be rescheduled till October.”

Phillips, 47, has a “granulomatous issue caused by a histoplasmosis infection,” according to an email she sent to This website.

“I have a lot of lumps in my chest and neck, one of which is quite large and sits exactly next to my windpipe. It can be tough for me to breathe depending on how I move or if it’s shifted,” Phillips noted. “It’s the second one that’s affected my breathing, so it’s a little scary.”

Phillips has had similar symptoms for eight months and was scheduled to have surgery last Friday to alleviate her respiratory problems. She told This website, “I was really depending on feeling better.”

In Tennessee, where the percentage of unvaccinated patients is particularly high and there is no statewide indoor mask legislation, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The combination is putting strain on an already overburdened hospital system, which is juggling COVID patients who are predominantly unvaccinated with those who have other medical issues.

When ICU beds and hospital resources are at capacity, doctors and managers must make the tough decision to postpone what are known as “elective” surgeries, as is the case in hospitals around the country.

According to Brian Cole, chair of surgery at, the term “elective” simply refers to any surgery that isn’t absolutely necessary to “keep life or limb.” This is a condensed version of the information.