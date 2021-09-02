COVID patient overdoses on online-purchased horse de-wormer ivermectin.

After overdosing on the livestock dewormer Ivermectin, which is commonly used on farm animals such as cows and horses, a COVID-19 patient wound up in the hospital. Severe vomiting and diarrhea plagued the patient, who has not been recognized.

According to The Guardian, the patient was from Sydney, Australia, and had ordered ivermectin and other ostensibly COVID-19 “treatments” online.

“Thankfully, they did not develop serious poisoning, but it did not assist their COVID,” Westmead Hospital toxicologist Associate Professor Naren Gunja told The Pulse of the Western Sydney Local Health District.

“There is no evidence that Ivermectin can be used to treat Covid-19. Don’t hunt for miracle remedies on the internet, and don’t rely on what’s being sold there, because none of it works,” Gunja stressed.

Anti-parasitic medicine ivermectin has been approved for usage in Australia for medical conditions such as river blindness, scabies, and roundworm infections.

However, following the COVID epidemic, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration noticed an increase in the drug’s imports and issued a warning. “Self-medication and self-dosing with Ivermectin for COVID-19 is strongly discouraged by the TGA since it might be harmful to your health. According to the authorities, “there is insufficient data to validate the use of ivermectin in patients with COVID-19.”

Ivermectin was hailed as a miracle therapy for COVID-19 in the United States as well, although infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci advised against taking it. “Please don’t do it. Dr. Fauci stated, “There is no evidence that this works.”

He stated that rather than treating a COVID-19 infection, people may end up injuring themselves. “And it may potentially have toxicity, as you just indicated, with individuals going to poison control centers because they took the medicine at an absurd quantity and ended up becoming sick,” he added.

However, an Ohio lady whose husband was hospitalized with COVID-19 received a court order last week directing that her husband be treated with his “prescribed Ivermectin” at a Cincinnati-area hospital.

Judge Gregory Howard of Butler County’s Common Pleas Court ordered Jeffrey Smith, 51, to be treated with Ivermectin. Smith will be given 30 milligrams of Ivermectin daily for three weeks, according to the order, which was filed on Aug. 23.