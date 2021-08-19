Covid pass is a fraud that can take your credit card information.

Experts are alerting consumers about a new text message scam in which scammers pretend to be from the NHS and seek for credit card information in order to generate a Covid pass.

Malwarebytes, a cybersecurity group, has detailed the fraud and advised people to be aware of text messages that contain links and ask for financial information.

This latest c on involves a text message including a link to a website that looks like the official NHS website and asks users to enter their precise name as it appears on their GP surgery’s records, as well as their home address.

Users on Whatsapp have been cautioned not to open chats that could drain their bank accounts.

It then displays a screen requesting credit card information and falsely claiming that a £4.99 payment is required to “complete your Covid Pass application.”

An NHS Covid Pass or vaccine certificate is used to demonstrate that a person has received both doses of a coronavirus vaccination. It is free and available to everyone in the UK via the official NHS app or website.

They can be used to get into domestic locations that require proof of immunization as well as for international travel.

“This attack is directed at inhabitants of the United Kingdom,” Malwarebytes noted in a blog post on the fraud.

“It employs social engineering in the same way that previous pandemic-themed SMS communications do, with a psychological component thrown in for good measure.

“It’s worth noting that the United Kingdom does have a Covid Pass system in place.

“There is a procedure in place, and it does not entail giving money to random websites.

“It’s also worth noting that there have been a lot of similar scams in the past.

“If you receive one of these text messages, you can safely ignore it while also reporting it as spam.”