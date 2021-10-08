COVID Pandemic’s ‘Secondary Tragedy’: 1 in 500 children lost a parent or caregiver to the virus.

According to a new study, more than 140,000 children under the age of 18 lost a parent or other caregiver to COVID between April 2020 and June 2021.

The study’s findings, which were published in Pediatrics on Thursday, reveal that orphanhood is “a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to the National Institutes of Health, around one out of every 500 children has “had COVID-19-associated orphanhood or death of a grandparent caregiver.”

In a statement, Susan Hillis, a researcher with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the study’s principal author, said, “All of us – especially our children – will feel the terrible immediate and long-term impact of this problem for years to come.”

“Addressing the loss that these children have experienced – and continue to endure – must be integrated into all elements of our emergency response, both now and in the post-pandemic future,” she added.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the CDC, Imperial College London, Harvard University, Oxford University, and the University of Cape Town in South Africa. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) helped fund it in part.

Children’s lives are “permanently affected” when a parent or caregiver dies, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Loss of a parent is one of the ACEs connected to mental health problems, shorter schooling, reduced self-esteem, sexual risk behaviors, and increased risk of substance misuse, suicide, violence, sexual abuse, and exploitation,” according to the NIH.

According to the study, almost 120,000 children in the United States lost a primary caregiver, defined as “a parent or grandparent responsible for providing shelter, basic needs, and care” as a result of a COVID-19-related death.

Another 22,000 children lost a secondary caregiver, such as a grandparent, who supplied lodging but not the most basic requirements.

In a statement, Dr Alexandra Blenkinsop, a researcher from Imperial College London and the study’s co-lead researcher, said, “The quantity of young people affected is a sobering reminder of the catastrophic impact of the previous 18 months.”

“These findings definitely show which children have been left most vulnerable by the pandemic, and where further resources should be put,” she continued.

There was also a statement from the National Institutes of Health. This is a condensed version of the information.