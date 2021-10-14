COVID Outlook: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) anticipates a decrease in deaths and hospitalizations during the next four weeks.

According to the latest ensemble forecast from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 mortality and hospitalizations in the United States are predicted to decrease during the next four weeks.

According to the CDC’s projection, newly reported COVID-related deaths would decline for the third week in a row, bringing the total mortality figure to 740,000 to 762,000 by Nov. 6. According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 719,500 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

Hospitalizations are also likely to decline over the next four weeks, with the CDC predicting 500 to 10,100 additional COVID patients by November 5. According to CNN, the Department of Health and Human Services stated that 64,332 persons were hospitalized with COVID as of Oct. 12, the fifth consecutive week of expected declines in hospitalizations.

The agency was not expected to make any changes in terms of new COVID cases. According to JHU data, total viral cases are dropping in the United States, with an average of 87,676 Americans reporting infections in the last week.

According to data from the CDC, as reported by CNN, 35 states have fully vaccinated more than half of their citizens, with five states – Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and Massachusetts — vaccinating more than two-thirds of their population.

However, according to the CDC, only 56.6 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, with 65.6 percent receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

However, throughout the winter months, there is concern that COVID instances will grow as individuals retreat indoors, spreading the virus further. The lack of a vaccination for younger children exacerbates the problem, but Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is anticipated to be approved later this month.

The Pfizer vaccination is the only one that has been licensed for persons aged 12 and above, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID doses are intended for adults aged 18 and up.

“We need the vast number of those unvaccinated people to be vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist, told CNN. “Then we can be fairly confident that if we can achieve that, you will not see a recurrence.”