COVID outcomes may be worsened by sleep disorders, according to a new study.

COVID may have “more severe” consequences for persons with sleeping difficulties, according to a new study, including a 31 percent greater death and hospitalization rate.

According to a Cleveland Clinic study published on Wednesday, patients with sleep-disordered breathing and sleep-related hypoxia do not have a higher risk of having COVID, but they do have a “poor” clinical prognosis from the virus.

“This study added to our knowledge of the link between sleep disturbances and the probability of negative COVID-19 outcomes. It’s possible that inflammatory biomarkers have a role in this relationship “Dr. Reena Mehra, director of Cleveland Clinic’s sleep problem research, agreed.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the sickness remains very variable from patient to patient, it is vital that we enhance our ability to anticipate who will have a more severe illness so that we can spend resources accordingly,” Mehra said.

The study was based on data from about 360,000 COVID patients, with 5,400 of them having a sleep study record available.

According to Cleveland Clinic, researchers looked at sleep study outcomes and COVID positive as well as the severity of the infection during the trial. They also took into account other factors that affect health, such as obesity, cancer, smoking, and heart and lung disease.

The latest research, according to the Cleveland Clinic, has prompted more research into whether interventions like positive airway pressure or oxygen administration can significantly improve COVID results.

“If sleep-related hypoxia does indeed lead to worse COVID-19 outcomes, risk stratification strategies should be implemented to prioritize early COVID-19 therapy allocation to this subgroup of patients,” said Dr. Cinthya Pena Orbea of Cleveland Clinic’s Sleep Disorders Center, the study’s first author.

Over the last few months, a number of studies have been examining the impact of COVID on persons with various health issues.

A study published in July in the United Kingdom discovered a link between the virus and a reduction in people’s reasoning and problem-solving ability.

