Covid outbreaks are still a problem in Liverpool care homes.

Even when incidents start to fade, between five and eight Liverpool care homes are currently dealing with Covid outbreaks.

Cabinet member Frazer Lake told the council’s health and social care select committee that a number of homes around the city were still dealing with outbreaks, which he said were largely among staff.

It comes as the coronavirus infection rate in Liverpool has remained high despite declining in the last week.

In the week ending July 23, 2021, the infection rate was 396.2 per 100,000. The total number of instances registered in that week, 1973, was 551 fewer than the previous seven days.

“Covid continues to have a significant impact across Health and Social Care, with 80-100 people in acute care, but more importantly significant pressures in both primary care and A&E linked to Covid; add to this significant numbers of staff having to isolate, and 5-8 care homes with an outbreak, primarily in staff,” councillor Lake said in his update to committee members.

Many deaths were caused by outbreaks in care homes at the onset of the pandemic, with data later showing that many patients were moved from hospitals to care homes without a definite coronavirus test result in the early phases.

The Covid-19 immunization program, which targeted care home residents first, has resulted in a reduction in the number of illnesses and deaths.

However, because of worries about low vaccination rates among care home employees, the government announced plans earlier this year to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all CQC-approved care facilities’ employees.