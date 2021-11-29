Covid Omicron instances are expected to climb in the coming days, according to Sajid Javid.

As experts cautioned that the new Covid version could diminish vaccine effectiveness, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he expected Omicron cases in the UK to “increase over the coming days.”

There have been 11 confirmed occurrences of the variation in the UK so far, with six in Scotland and five in England.

Preliminary research suggests that Omicron has a higher risk of reinfection, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We expect cases to rise over the coming days,” Mr Javid said in the Commons.

“The new variety is also gaining popularity around the world. Many nations, including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Portugal, have confirmed cases.

“The new variety may have given the virus extra legs in this race between vaccinations and the virus.”

“While our world’s top scientists learn more about this potential threat, our goal is to buy time and enhance our defenses.”

Mr Javid reiterated the government’s response, informing MPs of the new travel restrictions in place as well as the requirement for people to conceal their faces in specific circumstances beginning tomorrow.

“Covid-19 isn’t going away,” he noted, “so we’re going to have to keep seeing new variations arise.”

“So, if we want to live with the virus in the long run, we need to follow the data and act proportionately and responsibly if a variety threatens our development.

“This year, our country has progressed so far on the road to recovery. However, we were always aware that there would be stumbling blocks along the way.

“But now is not the time to be hesitant. It’s a good moment to be cautious and consider what each of us can do to help curb the spread of this new strain.” It came as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended that, in order of decreasing age groups, all individuals aged 18 to 39 be administered a booster dosage to increase their level of protection.

A booster vaccine is already available to those over the age of 40.

Young people aged 12 to 15 years old should be given a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no.