COVID Nearly Kills Mother Holding 2-Month-Old Baby for First Time

A COVID-19-infected mother from Indiana has been reunited with her kid after two months apart.

Autumn Carver, a 34-year-old Indianapolis resident, was admitted to the hospital in late August with difficulties related to the disease, according to a Facebook page set up to assist her.

“To make matters worse, she was 7 months pregnant,” the report stated. “She was placed on a ventilator and had to have an emergency c-section to give birth to her son.” On the same day that Carver was admitted, Huxley Elias Carver was born two months early, on August 27. Huxley has not been held by his mother since he returned home with his father, Zach Carver, and two older sisters, Harlow and Sadie.

On Tuesday, Zach Carver reported that Huxley had been able to be held for the first time by his mother. “An unexpected encounter with a doctor this morning got us out of Isolation and set up a meeting for Autumn with Huxley,” he wrote.

“She saw our son today at 3 p.m., and it was an incredible moment.”

Autumn Carver’s parents, one of her best friends, and a slew of nurses and physicians were on hand to witness the reunion, according to Huxley’s father.

“I’m not sure if there was a dry eye in the vicinity.” “What an incredible day,” the message continued.

Autumn Carver was placed on life support at IU Health Methodist Hospital on September 28 after COVID nearly damaged her lungs, according to 13 WTHR. Her husband said he hadn’t heard his wife’s voice since late August, according to the site.

“The 27th was the last time we actually communicated.” She smiled at me twice on Sunday and gave me a half-smile yesterday. She repeatedly squeezed my hand. But she’s currently sedated to allow her lungs to heal,” Zach Carver said.

Huxley’s father revealed on Facebook on October 20 that this made one particular moment after his wife and son reunited very precious for him.

“Later this afternoon, I got to hear Autumn say I adore Zach,” he wrote. What a fantastic day.” Carver said that this was possible because surgeons were able to replace the organ. This is a condensed version of the information.