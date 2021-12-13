COVID might kill a shocking number of Americans between Christmas and New Year’s.

According to one health expert, as many as 32,000 people could die from COVID-19 before they get to celebrate Christmas or New Year’s.

As the first death of the Omicron variety was confirmed in the United Kingdom on Monday, Dr. Gregory Poland, an epidemiology for Mayo Clinic, made the forecast.

Poland, a leading immunologist in the United States, told the Daily Mail that his estimates show that the coronavirus will kill more than 30,000 people by the end of the year.

“32,000 Americans who think they’ll be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s are dead incorrect,” he told the news organization. There isn’t a single one of them who believes [it].

“Everyone is comforted by the thought that Omicron is less harsh.” It’s possible, but that’s just preliminary evidence from one specific region of the world where Delta hasn’t been as lethal as it has been here.” Although preliminary research suggests that the Omicron variant’s symptoms are “minimal,” there is still a lot unknown about the viral strain.

“It fascinates me that such a small preliminary report finds its way around the world.” That belief is fixed in everyone’s mind. “Yet, look at the last year of effort to get people immunized, and they ignore it,” Poland told the Daily Mail.

The Omicron version was initially discovered in South Africa, and the World Health Organization declared it a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26.

On December 1, the first case in the United States was verified in San Francisco.

It has since been found in at least 25 states across the United States, with more than 140 cases reported across the country.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Associated Press last week that the majority of Omicron cases were among vaccinated adults who had traveled worldwide.

Early preliminary evidence on Omicron is “a bit optimistic,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist. “It’s too early to make any final statements about it,” Fauci said, “and thus far it does not appear to be of a tremendous degree of severity.” According to The Independent, the Delta version still accounts for more than 99 percent of all COVID instances.