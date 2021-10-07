COVID mandate requiring a shot to enter bars, salons, and gyms has divided the LA City Council.

The Los Angeles City Council was at odds with critics who said the rule would be impossible to implement or would exclude the unvaccinated as the council agreed to impose a wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for entrance to some public venues, according to the Associated Press.

The rule was passed by the City Council on Wednesday, after the decision was postponed last week to address concerns about violation fines and potential animosity toward staff enforcing the obligation. Anyone wishing to visit public spaces such as shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, or sporting events will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Members of the council were generally in favor of the measure as they sought to stop the virus from spreading further. According to the Associated Press, business trade groups were among the measure’s detractors, claiming that the city’s rules would differ from those in the greater Los Angeles County.

“I don’t want to bury another city employee, police officer, firefighter,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week, expressing his support for a vaccine proposal.

To enter indoor public areas such as shopping malls, restaurants, bars, gyms, sports arenas, museums, spas, nail salons, indoor city facilities, and other sites, persons must be completely vaccinated. People aged 12 and up are currently eligible.

People with religious or medical exemptions to vaccines would need to have negative coronavirus testing within 72 hours of entering certain locations.

Vaccines clearly work, but despite widespread availability and door-to-door vaccination programs, too many people remain unvaccinated, according to Council President Nury Martinez.

The rule comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the decline and political ambitions are on the rise – two council members, as well as the city attorney who drafted the proposal, are running for mayor.

Joe Buscaino, a councilman and mayoral candidate, disputed the bill at a recent City Hall meeting, saying it was “as clear as mud” in terms of enforcement.

“Using a youngster as a bouncer to keep people in or out of a restaurant and then fining the business for their failure is not the way to do it,” he added.

The discrepancy between the city's measure and the county's immunization obligation, which only applies to patrons, was also brought up by Buscaino.