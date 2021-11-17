COVID Lockdowns Resulted in a Worldwide Increase in Helpline Calls About Loneliness and Suicide, According to a Report.

Calls to global helplines from people experiencing loneliness and suicidal thinking or behavior rose as countries throughout the world enacted severe COVID-19 lockdowns to combat rapid infections during the pandemic.

The impact of the epidemic on mental health around the world was demonstrated in a study published by Nature on Wednesday that looked at 8 million calls made to helplines in 19 nations. Researchers from Switzerland and Germany investigated suicide prevention and crisis counseling hotlines in 14 European countries, as well as the United States, China, Hong Kong, Israel, and Lebanon.

The number of calls was highest at six weeks and 35 percent greater than calls fielded during the same period the previous year, according to data from the first 12 weeks of the pandemic in 2020, according to the Associated Press.

“We were startled by how similar the broad evolution of helpline call patterns looked across countries,” said Marius Brulhart, an economics professor at the University of Lausanne and the study’s primary author.

The researchers also looked at data from two of the major helplines in France and Germany, which spanned the period from spring 2016 to spring 2021. According to the Associated Press, calls increased in those countries as infections rose, and vice versa, with concerns raised during those calls identical to those raised early in the pandemic.

The implementation of harsh social distance and lockout measures was linked to an increase in the number of calls from people who were suffering fear, loneliness, or suicidal thoughts or behavior. The researchers found that when governments provided financial assistance to workers who had lost their jobs and struggling firms, there were fewer calls, “alleviating anguish and mental health concerns.”

Feelings of loneliness, dread of getting the virus, and concerns about their physical condition were among the most common subjects expressed by people who called helplines. Relationship issues, financial concerns, and suicide-related issues were all less common than they were before the pandemic.

A key conclusion for policymakers, according to Karestan Koenen, a Harvard mental health researcher, is trends correlating a reduction in calls with government support.

Analyzing helpline data in a variety of nations is "an very inventive technique to analyze mental health in the epidemic," she added. Crisis hotlines have been actively advertised in the United States.