COVID Live Updates: As the Delta Variant Overwhelms Hospitals, a White House Task Force Holds a Briefing.

At 2:00 p.m., the White House COVID Task Force will host a press conference to discuss the latest developments in the continuing coronavirus epidemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are expected to attend.

According to the CDC, 204.7 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 74.1 percent of adults.

Dr. Sara Oliver of the CDC informed the committee that the COVID-19 vaccine has been highly successful in avoiding hospitalizations during the outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta strain since its introduction.

Vaccine effectiveness against infection varies from 39 to 84 percent, but vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization ranges from 75 to 95 percent.

The hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people is 16 times higher than for vaccinated people, according to the presentation.

At the meeting, Dr. Matthew F. Daley observed, “This to me seems to be a strong indicator that the current epidemiologic curve that we’re seeing is actually a consequence of failure to vaccinate, not vaccine failure.”

Because of the rapid spread of the Delta form, many hospitals are overburdened with coronavirus patients.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have fewer than 10% of their ICU bed capacity remaining.

As children and teachers return to school, the battle over mask mandates between parents and school boards continues. One Florida parent went so far as to suggest a relationship between the use of face masks and child sex trafficking.

Here is a link to the news conference.

Stay tuned to this page for further information about the briefing.