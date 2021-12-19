Covid limits could be implemented ‘before Christmas.’

Due to the “extremely fast-moving” Omicron variety, Sajid Javid refused to rule out imposing new covid restrictions before Christmas.

When asked about the stronger coronavirus limitations that are being implemented, the Health Secretary stated that there are “no guarantees.”

As Omicron rises, he went on to explain that conversations of the latest data are happening “nearly on an hourly basis.”

A murder inquiry has been begun after a man was stabbed in the early hours of the morning.

According to the Mirror, government experts warned last night that up to 3,000 people a day could be hospitalized in the coming weeks if harsher limits are not implemented across the country.

Mr Javid described the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) report as “sobering” and urged British citizens to exercise caution.

But he stuck to the Tory line, claiming that people are still free to choose whether or not to attend their Christmas parties.

Omicron is thought to be responsible for at least 60% of new Covid infections in England. In London, the percentage jumps to 80 percent.

Mr Javid would not rule out a circuit breaker or harsher limits on Andrew Marr’s final BBC Sunday broadcast.

“I don’t think there are any assurances in this pandemic,” he told Mr Marr. At this stage, all we have to do is keep an eye on everything.” “We will do what is necessary,” he said earlier on Sky News’ Trevor Philips, “but it has to be backed up by the statistics.”

Parliament will be called back if more limitations are imposed.

Professor Sir Mark Walport, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), believes this will be the second Christmas in which people’s lives will be “seriously wrecked.”

“We need to act to hold down the rate of hospital admissions, reduce the pressure on the workforce – and of course, many people are off sick right now – and, most importantly, give people the chance to get vaccinated, to get boosted, and allow time for those vaccinations to take effect,” he told Sky News.

The Bishop of Dover encouraged the government to provide clear messages to the public about coronavirus limitations and to enforce them.

“The confused messages and the ‘do,” Rose Hudson-Wilkin told Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday.