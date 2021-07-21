Covid limitations could return in three weeks, according to the company. experts have issued a warning

Covid limits might be reinstated in England within three weeks, according to SAGE experts.

Hospitalizations are said to have exceeded the number projected by the government’s scientific consultants, and if they continue to rise, limits could be tightened less than three weeks after ‘Freedom day.’

SAGE advisors reportedly warned Boris Johnson that the NHS might be swamped again within weeks, thus restrictions could be reinstated as early as the first week of August.

According to current projections, daily hospitilizations might approach 2,000 at the peak of the third wave, which is expected to hit the end of August, with a daily death toll of 200.

However, according to data provided on July 14th – the most recent set of information – it might be far worse, with 745 Covid-19 admissions recorded in hospitals in a single day.

According to the current data, there might be up to 1,500 daily Covid hospital admissions by the first week of August, and 3,000 by the end of the month, which would be comparable to the initial wave of admissions last spring.

On Tuesday, 46,558 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the UK, with 96 people dying – the highest daily reported mortality rate since mid-March.

In order to keep the third wave “under control,” one source reportedly told I News that “less of an emergency stop and more of a gear change” was required.

Bringing back face masks, according to the source, would be the “easiest move to reimpose with the least public opposition.”