COVID kills the groom nine days before his wedding.

On Thursday, a 34-year-old man from Indianapolis died of COVID-19, just nine days before his wedding to his fiancée.

On October 23, Jeff Lee revealed on Facebook that he was brought to the hospital after collapsing and suffering from “deathly low oxygen levels.” Lee was at a higher risk of major COVID-19 problems due to his diagnosis of Berger’s Illness, a rare renal disease.

On October 28, Lee’s fiancée, Elizabeth Roller, confirmed that he had lost his battle with COVID-19.

Because of Lee’s kidney difficulties, Roller told the Indianapolis Star that the couple understood it would be a “concern” if he got COVID-19. “Unfortunately, our fears were realized,” she continued, declining to reveal whether he had been vaccinated.

Lee, a Hope Police Department reserve officer, was diagnosed with Berger’s Disease in 2018 and was receiving daily peritoneal dialysis, which can weaken the immune system and make it more difficult to fight infections. As a result, persons are more likely to have major COVID-19 problems.

Roller told the newspaper that her fiancé was “always positive no matter what” despite his health challenges. Lee stated he was “fighting like hell to prevent being put down and being on a ventilator” in a Facebook post on October 23. “In life, I have a lot of things to look forward to. I’m not about to give up without a fight, “Lee penned an essay.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Lee eventually had to be put on a ventilator, but in a sign of his optimistic attitude, he posed for a photo on Facebook showing him giving a thumbs up while connected up to the machine.

More than 170 individuals left well wishes, prayers, and supportive thoughts on Lee’s post. In recent days, those words have shifted to condolences for his death and wishes for him to rest in peace. Brittany Greene, a Facebook user, stated that she “literally dropped back in my chair in absolute amazement” when she learned of his death, adding that their graduating class had lost far too many members at such a young age.

Roller, a car enthusiast, told the newspaper that Lee frequently used vehicles as a "gateway" to establish relationships and that they helped him touch "a lot of people's lives."