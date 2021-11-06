Covid kills some people but not others, according to experts.

Scientists have figured out why some people are more affected by Covid than others.

The LZTTL1 gene, according to a new study from Oxford University, increases the risk of respiratory failure after catching Coronavirus.

According to medical specialists, 60% of people of South Asian heritage have the high-risk genetic marker.

Researchers believe this helps to explain why some UK communities have observed an increase in deaths, as well as the impact of Covid-19 on the Indian subcontinent.

The gene is also found in 15% of people with European ancestry.

During the pandemic, study co-leader James Davies worked as an NHS specialist in intensive care medicine and highlighted how the high-risk gene makes you significantly more likely to develop serious symptoms.

“If you have the high risk gene and get very sick from Covid, there’s a 50% chance that wouldn’t have happened if you had the lower risk genotype,” he said.

The study, which was published in Nature Genetics, also discovered that the gene has no effect on immune cell activity, so people who have it still respond to immunizations normally.

They emphasize that they are not implying that socioeconomic factors have no bearing on Covid risk or result.

Previous studies had discovered a region of DNA on chromosome three that quadrupled the risk of Covid in persons under 65.

However, neither the mechanism by which this genetic signal increased the risk nor the precise genetic alteration that was responsible were known.

Jim Hughes, a professor of gene regulation at the University of Oxford and one of the study’s co-leaders, said: “The previously reported genetic signal impacts the genome’s ‘dark matter,’ which is why it’s been so tough to figure out.

“We discovered that the greater risk is due to a change in the DNA that acts as a switch to turn a gene on, rather than a difference in gene coding for a protein.

“Detecting the gene that is affected by this type of indirect switch action is substantially more difficult.”

The gene was discovered using a mix of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge molecular technology that visualizes the internal structure of DNA.