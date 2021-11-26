COVID kills an unvaccinated mother of three who refused to get her children vaccinated.

If she had had the vaccine, the father of a lady who died of COVID believes she would still be alive today. Stephen Baird, whose 27-year-old daughter Rashelle died in Scotland a week ago, has urged others to be vaccinated.

The mother of three, according to Baird, was not anti-vaccine, but had merely put off the visit due to her hectic schedule with her young children.

“It had much more to do with the fact that she had something to do with the kids every time she got an appointment,” Baird told the BBC. “So she put it off, and she put it off, and she put it off, and she put it off, and she put it off, She wanted to get her immunization, but she had to prioritize her children.” In an interview with Sky News, Baird stated that if people were penalized for being unvaccinated, he believes his daughter would have made time for the COVID vaccine.

“I’m angry she didn’t get her injections,” Baird continued. I’m enraged because I’ve misplaced her. ‘If she’d had the injections, she’d still be here,’ the doctor added. It’s a tragedy.” Rashelle Baird thought she had a cold when she started having trouble breathing.

“She went to her doctor, who diagnosed her with asthma. She was taken to the hospital, where examinations revealed she was suffering from COVID lung illness. They took care of her and sent her on her way. Her father informed The Scottish Sun that she was back in the hospital within 24 hours.

“She was sent home after two days.” Her breathing became quite difficult when she was carried back to the hospital.” On November 3, the 27-year-old was put into a medically induced coma to help her breathe.

She died 16 days later at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital. According to her father, her cause of death was listed as multiple organ failure.

“Doctors said Rashelle would need to be put in an induced coma to assist her breathe, and that it would only last a couple of days,” he said. “But she didn’t recover, and they couldn’t bring her back around.”

Her children, who are two, six, and eight years old, last spoke to their mother before she was put into a coma. In 2020, Rashelle’s uncle died of the virus.

"Fines, I think, is the way to go," her father told Sky News.