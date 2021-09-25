COVID kills an unvaccinated mother before she can hold her newborn baby.

According to her family, an unvaccinated mother of three died on Sunday while cuddling her newborn son after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Marrisha “ReRe” Kindred Jenkins was diagnosed on September 4, a month before her due date, but she went into labor three days later on September 7 and gave birth to a boy.

The kid, named Jaylen, was born prematurely but healthily, and was placed in quarantine before Marrisha could hold him. She’d never have the opportunity.

On Sunday, Marrisha and her husband, Joshua Myles Jenkins, planned to pay a visit to newborn Jaylen.

“On Sunday morning, her and Myles were preparing to see their infant for the first time,” according to a GoFundMe page put up by the family.

“She was having trouble breathing as she was getting dressed. They heard a disturbance when she went to take a bath. She had a feeble pulse when they checked on her. Myles dialed 911 and began CPR at that instant. “Marrisha coded on the way to the hospital and when she arrived,” according to the page.

“As a result, she was put on a ventilator. Doctors discovered that Marrisha had serious brain injury after additional examination. On September 23, 2021, she was defeated by COVID-19.”

“She was just loving,” Joshua Myles Jenkins told WSB-TV in Atlanta.

“Every time you were around her, you just felt happy,” he remarked.

Marrisha’s mother, Helena Kindred, told WSB-TV that she did not anticipate her daughter to die when she was discharged from the hospital.

“She stated to her mother, ‘mom, they said my lungs are clear,’ and they sent her home,” Kindred explained. “We said she had some challenges, but what happened to her surprised me.”

“Myles was doing CPR before they got there, then she coded in the ambulance, and when they got her to the hospital, she coded again,” Kindred said as her daughter was taken to the hospital on Sunday.

“Without oxygen to the brain at the moment, it caused serious damage,” she explained.

Marrisha Kindred Jenkins died on Thursday after her family opted to remove her from life support. If Marrisha had been vaccinated, her mother feels things would have turned out differently.

"I would have vaccinated her if she hadn't been.