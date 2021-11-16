COVID kills an unvaccinated couple weeks before their wedding.

A Chicago couple who planned to get vaccinated against COVID before their wedding day perished before receiving the vaccine.

Luis Suarez and Norma Franco had planned to marry after Thanksgiving, but after getting the sickness, they both ended up in the hospital and on life support. They couldn’t be treated together in hospital since they weren’t married, and they died one week apart last month.

Angle Santos, their son, told ABC 7 Chicago about his family’s heartbreaking tragedy in the hopes of influencing those who are still hesitant to receive the vaccine.

“They’re all concerned about the side effects,” he said of those who are hesitant to obtain the vaccine, adding that the “side effects of losing a family member” due to the disease are “awful.”

“If you don’t get vaccinated, that’s what will happen,” Santos added.

Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a Chicago couple who did not receive the COVID vaccine, died of the virus just weeks before their wedding. — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 16, 2021 https://t.co/hcDRVPkRJS Franco was dressed in her wedding gown and Suarez was dressed in a white suit for the couple’s joint funeral service. Both wore the wedding bands they were supposed to exchange.

Suarez was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Chicago, where he was an avid baseball player who eventually worked as a White Sox guide.

“It feels like a Romeo and Juliet narrative,” Imelda Gambia, the couple’s stepdaughter, remarked. “I’m convinced they’ve always been intended to be together. Something tragic like this happens right when it’s supposed to happen “she continued.

COVID has infected those who are due to receive the vaccine, as well as people who regret not obtaining the vaccine.

Alberto Valencia Vidales, 25, a teacher for the Laton Unified School District in California, tested positive for COVID just two days before he was supposed to get vaccinated.

Vidales was admitted to the hospital in August, but died on October 3 as a result of medical complications.

After being hospitalized with the virus in August, Ekaterina Wilson, 39, of High Point, North Carolina, expressed remorse for not getting vaccinated.

“You must have it or you may become ill,” she told the news. This is a condensed version of the information.