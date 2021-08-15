COVID kills an eighth-grader in Mississippi. Soon after, Governor Reeves downplays the dangers to students.

A Mississippi eighth-grader died just hours after testing positive with COVID-19, and less than a day after Governor Tate Reeves downplayed the virus’s risk during a press conference on Friday.

The student, who has not been identified, was in class for the majority of the week before testing positive for the virus, according to The Mississippi Free Press. Her health soon deteriorated after the diagnosis, and she died early Saturday morning, according to reports.

According to WLBT-TV, the adolescent was characterized as a “perfect student” who was adored by all of his teachers.

After numerous people tested positive for the virus, Smith County Schools, the school system she attended, stated on August 10 that students and employees would be required to wear masks.

Reeves, a Republican, repeated his stance of not requiring masks in schools during a press conference on Friday, claiming that the chance of pupils becoming extremely ill from the virus is low.

“If you look at children under the age of 12, you will find that it is extremely rare for children under the age of 12 to have anything other than the sniffles,” he stated.

He recognized that severe COVID-19 instances in children are uncommon, and that the virus had claimed the lives of a few youngsters in the state.

According to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, four children have died from the virus in the state as of Friday, one of whom died during the summer. That number has now risen to five.

“It is exceedingly unlikely for kids under the age of 12 who are not currently eligible for the vaccine to experience any serious side effects,” Reeves added.

Any parent concerned about their children acquiring the illness at school should contact their local school district and request a mask mandate, according to him. Students are also welcome to wear masks in school if they believe it will protect them, he said.

“I have faith that each school district in Mississippi is taking all of the local variables into consideration,” Reeves added.

Due to the highly transmissible Delta variety, 19 cases have risen in Mississippi. According to data from John Hopkins University, the state recorded a 7-day average of 3,217 new cases per day on Friday, a considerable increase over the previous month's figure of 392.