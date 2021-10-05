COVID kills a man whose wife sued the hospital for ivermectin treatment.

According to a family attorney, an Ohio man whose wife sued a Cincinnati-area hospital for using the medicine Ivermectin to treat his severe case of COVID-19 has died.

Jeffrey Smith, 51, of Fairfield Township, died on September 25, according to his attorney, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Smith was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 9 and was treated in the West Chester Hospital’s acute care unit in Butler County.

Smith was treated at the hospital with the antiviral drug Remdesivir, as well as plasma and steroids, shortly after his diagnosis. According to the Enquirer, his condition began to deteriorate on July 27 after a time of relative stability.

Smith was intubated and placed on a ventilator a few days later, on August 1.

Smith’s wife, Julie, filed a complaint against the hospital for refusing to treat her husband with Ivermectin during that time. Dr. Fred Wagshul, an Ohio physician who created a controversial group that favors Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment, gave Smith a prescription for the medicine.

According to the Enquirer, Julie Smith said in the lawsuit, “My husband is on the verge of death; he has no other options.”

She stated that his odds of life had “dropped to fewer than 30%” at one point.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have not approved ivermectin as a safe or effective treatment for COVID-19 (CDC). Some parasitic worms, head lice, and skin disorders are treated with the medication. Ivermectin, according to the FDA, can have substantial health repercussions if administered incorrectly.

“Ivermectin overdose can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic responses (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (balance issues), seizures, coma, and even death,” according to the FDA.

“At this time, there is no evidence that Ivermectin is effective against COVID-19.”

Nonetheless, on August 23, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard granted Julie Smith an emergency judgment, ordering West Chester Hospital to give her husband the requested 30 milligrams of Ivermectin daily for three weeks.

Judge Michael Oster of the Common Pleas Court overturned the decision two weeks later, noting that the hospital should not be obliged to supply the contentious drug owing to a lack of proof. This is a condensed version of the information.