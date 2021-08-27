COVID kills a boy who has no other health problems, making it the first case of its kind in Houston.

The first incidence of a youngster dying with COVID-19 has been reported in Houston. The boy had no underlying health concerns. The youngster had not been immunized and died in late July.

According to NBC station KPRC-TV, the Houston Health Department said it’s still unclear whether the youngster, who was between the ages of 10 and 19, caught the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, but it was a confirmed COVID-19 case. Due to privacy restrictions, the health authorities did not offer any other information about the boy’s history.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner offered his condolences to the boy’s family and asked all people who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so. “I encourage all eligible Houstonians ages 12 and older to get vaccinated and to wear a face mask in large gatherings or situations where social distance is impossible,” Turner said.

Since the epidemic began, Houston has seen six more pediatric deaths. The earlier examples, on the other hand, all had underlying health issues. According to CBS affiliate KHOU, Houston’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Persse, the previous deaths had been in and out of medical exams “for much of their lives.”

The latest pediatric mortality in Houston, according to Persse, demonstrates that there is no guarantee that healthy children will not become infected with COVID-19. “And here is a case that demonstrates, as we’ve always maintained, that isn’t a guarantee,” he said.

To present, no COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 has been approved. Pfizer’s vaccine is now approved for use in children aged 12 and up. Teenagers aged 18 and up are eligible to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

The new death is one of 13 COVID-related deaths that the government disclosed on Thursday. The majority of those who died were between the ages of 40 and 79. A total of 3,063 deaths have been reported in Houston as a result of the illness. Also on Thursday, the department revealed 1,412 new confirmed illnesses in the last 16 days, including unreported cases. Since the epidemic began, the city has seen a total of 240,115 cases.