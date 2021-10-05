COVID killed more people in these 19 states in 2021 than it did in 2020.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are nearly three months left in 2021, and 19 states have recorded a larger number of COVID-19 deaths than in 2020.

The states with the highest death toll range in size, geography, and political leaning. In both 2020 and 2021, many relatively small, highly vaccinated states recorded a low number of deaths.

According to the CDC data, Maine has had the biggest percent rise, at 33 percent. It reported 697 fatalities in 2021, up from 465 in 2020. The state’s death toll peaked in January, when 245 people died. They kept falling until August. The number of those who died increased to 115 in September.

According to the CDC, Florida has also seen a significant increase in mortality. In Florida, 21,828 people will die in 2020. In 2021, that number has risen to 31,992. Florida has been at the forefront of the argument over how politicians should manage the virus, particularly when it comes to school-based mask laws. The virus claimed the lives of 10,128 individuals in August, making it the state’s bloodiest month since the outbreak began.

Maine and Florida are also the states with the largest elderly populations, who are more susceptible to COVID-19 than younger people. West Virginia and Vermont, which have had more deaths, are ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Low vaccination rates are found in some states where COVID mortality are on the rise.

COVID-19 mortality have increased by 20% in West Virginia, which has the lowest immunization coverage in the US, from 1,560 in 2020 to 1,963 in 2021.

COVID mortality have increased in several additional states where fewer than half of the population is completely vaccinated, including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Arkansas. Cases in these states peaked in the first few months of the year, but have been steadily increasing since August, when the Delta variation of the virus became the prevalent strain in the United States.

Vermont, on the other hand, has recorded a slightly higher number of COVID deaths—149 in 2021, compared to 145 in 2020—due to its high vaccination rate. As in Maine, the majority of the deaths occurred at the start of the year, when the COVID-19 vaccination was not available. This is a condensed version of the information.