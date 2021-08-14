COVID is under a “narrow” state of emergency in Alabama, with no mandates or shutdowns.

On Friday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed a “narrowly targeted” state of emergency in response to the rising number of cases of COVID-19, but she did not issue any public health restrictions as the virus spreads.

In a statement, Republican Governor Kay Ivey urged Alabama people to get vaccinated, calling the vaccination “our greatest weapon against COVID.” Her directive aims to accommodate rising demand by enabling hospital staffing flexibility and allowing out-of-state practitioners to practice in Alabama. It also expands hospital capacity, allowing for the adoption of alternate standards of care, and enables for virtual government meetings.

Ivey asserted that the declaration of a state of emergency was solely for the purpose of “reducing red tape” for health-care personnel who were “handling a new wave of patients in Alabama’s hospitals.” There are no restrictions in the order regarding masks or immunizations. There will be no additional state mandates, limitations, or lockdowns, according to the governor.

“I want to make very clear: there will be no statewide mandates, closures, or anything like that,” Ivey stated in a statement. “The state of emergency is carefully geared at reducing bureaucracy and cutting red tape wherever we can so that our physicians, nurses, and hospital personnel can treat patients who walk through their doors,” said the governor.

“Let me be clear: Alabama is still available for business,” she added. “We don’t need the government telling us what to do or how to do it in Alabama. Unlike last year, when we hoped for a miracle, the vaccine is now our best weapon against covid-19, so if you can, roll up your sleeve and receive the shot.”

The governor said she was “proud” of a 100 percent rise in vaccinations in the last month, which occurred as the virus’s cases drastically increased across the state. She stated that the state owed “a enormous debt of gratitude” to “all who have received the vaccine.”

Increasing COVID- Alabama’s health-care system has recently been strained by 19 hospitalizations. On Thursday, the state reported 2,441 hospitalizations due to the virus, with estimates that the number may shortly surpass 3,000. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Intensive Care Units in various hospitals in the Montgomery area have surpassed capacity.

Despite an increase in vaccines, Alabama remains the least immunized state in the US.